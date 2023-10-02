|
Ann Ritonia consecrated bishop suffragan for armed forces and federal ministries
Posted 1 hour ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] The Rt. Rev. Ann Ritonia was ordained and consecrated bishop suffragan for armed forces and federal ministries on Sept. 30 at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Lafayette Square, Washington, D.C. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, she is the first woman ordained to this position in the ministry’s nearly 60-year history.
“God has been preparing [Ritonia] for just this kind of holy work — holy work rounded above all else in her baptism where she was claimed his Christ home forever,”
Click here for an ENS profile of the new bishop suffragan for armed forces and federal ministries.
Click here for an ENS profile of the new bishop suffragan for armed forces and federal ministries.
Rev. Stephen Hagerty, senior associate rector for discipleship at St. John’s Lafayette Square and a friend of Ritonia’s, said during the sermon.
“Thank God Rev. Anne has experienced The Episcopal Church as a blessing as how God led her to follow Jesus more closely, always with the spirit’s help. How God has granted her an exuberant curiosity about just where and when Jesus chooses to show up.”
More than 200 people attended the service, including 20 bishops, as well as diocesan and ecumenical leaders, clergy and liturgical ministers. Dozens of military chaplains also attended in uniform with stoles.
The service was livestreamed through St. John’s YouTube channel and shared on The Episcopal Church’s social media pages.
The Rt. Rev. Todd Ousley, bishop for the Office of Pastoral Development, served as chief consecrator. Joining Ousley as co-consecrators were the Rio Grande Bishop Michael Hunn; Washington Bishop Marian Edgar Budde; former Maine Bishop Chilton Knudsen; Maryland Bishop Eugene Sutton; the Michigan Bishop Bonnie Perry; and the Rt. Rev. William Gohl, Jr., bishop of the Delaware-Maryland Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
Ritonia succeeds the Rt. Rev. Carl Wright, who resigned in 2022, citing health reasons. Prior to becoming bishop suffragan, Ritonia served as rector at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Ellicott City, Maryland.
The bishop suffragan for armed forces and federal ministries is a member of the presiding bishop’s staff and is elected by the House of Bishops. In this role, Ritonia is responsible for recruiting, endorsing and supporting more than 100 chaplains in the military, veterans’ hospitals and federal prisons.
“Our chaplains are trusted noncombatants who care for the spiritual nurture of all, regardless of their religious affiliation, gender identity, or sexual orientation,” Ritonia said.
“These servant leaders bring light, compassion and mercy into very challenging environments, including our veteran hospitals and federal prisons. They help those they serve see the face of God in others, which brings humanity and God’s love into desperate and sometimes violent situations. All our chaplains are on the front lines of the Jesus Movement.”
- New film on SABBATH meanings and practices across Christian and Jewish traditions
- Educational Opportunities Tours & Museum of the Bible announce dynamic partnership
- Episcopal Theologian Greg Garrett offers new book on the wisdom of James Baldwin
- Berkeley Divinity School at Yale Launches Online Courses and Workshops
- Tutu Travel Seminar
- Saint Thomas Church Bicentennial Weekend
- Drinking from Poetry’s Well: David Whyte and Dr. Catherine Meeks
- The 2023 EpisGOpal Race
- Walking the Way of St. James – Caminho Português de Santiago
- Episcopal Urban Caucus Assembly, ‘A Year of Jubilee: God is With Us’
- One Home One Future National Launch
- Global Mission Fair
- A History of Women in Christianity to 1600
-
Priest-in-Charge Thornhill, Ontario, Canada
-
Rector El Segundo, CA
-
Rector Reisterstown, MD
-
Rector Beulah, MI
-
Rector (PT) Pentwater, MI
-
Director of Formation Ministries Chesterfield, VA
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Sparta, NC
-
Rector Sisters, OR
-
Rector Corvallis, OR
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Priest-in-Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Rector (Shared Ministry) St. Clair and Lexington, MI
-
Rector Tifton, GA
-
Manager, Faith & Community Engagement Episcopal Relief & Development
-
Director of Stewardship Winston Salem, NC
-
Director of Children, Youth, and Family Ministries Philadelphia, PA
-
Rector (PT) Aberdeen, WA
-
Camp McDowell Executive Director (CEO) Nauvoo, AL
-
Rector and Dean Victoria, BC, Canada
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Assistant Rector Washington, DC
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Assistant Rector Highlands, NC
-
Canon to the Presiding Bishop Within The Episcopal Church Location TBD
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Rector Menasha, WI
-
Rector South Bend, IN
-
Priest-in-Charge Marshfield, MA
-
Rector Lake City, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Mt. Vernon, NY
-
Rector Bristol, VA
-
Rector Cave Creek, AZ
Social Menu