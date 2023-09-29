|
WCC, partners celebrate 75th anniversary of adoption of Universal Declaration of Human Rights
Posted 4 mins ago
|
[World Council of Churches] As the World Council of Churches celebrates its 75th anniversary, it also is marking the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in Paris on Dec. 10, 1948.
The histories of the WCC and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights are intertwined. The Commission of the Churches on International Affairs, established in 1946 in anticipation of the subsequent foundation of the WCC, played a significant role in the drafting of the declaration.
To help mark this shared birthday, the WCC and United Evangelical Mission held a reception at the Ecumenical Centre in Geneva on Sept. 28 — a date in between the respective birthdays of the WCC and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
Read the entire article here.
