Anglican Church of Canada primate invites prayers for Artsakh and Armenia
Posted 5 hours ago
[Anglican Church of Canada] On Sept. 29, the Most Rev. Linda Nicholls, archbishop and primate of the Anglican Church of Canada, has invited people to join her in praying for the situation taking place in Artsakh, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh, where many Armenians live.
She wrote that she had met with members of the Armenian Apostolic Church, who asked for prayers and awareness of a genocide occurring in Artsakh, noting that the recent attack on that region by Azerbaijan has led to thousands of Armenians fleeing to the border.
She added that His Holiness Aram I has asked the Armenian church to pray for this situation—especially on Oct. 1.
Read the entire article here.
