Singapore Bishop Titus Chung Khiam Boon elected new primate of the Church of the Province of South East Asia

[Anglican Communion Office] The Rt. Rev. Titus Chung Khiam Boon, bishop of the Diocese of Singapore, was elected primate of the Church of the Province of South East Asia during an Extraordinary Provincial Synod that included representatives from the four dioceses in the province: Kuching and Sabah, on the northern strip of Borneo, along with Singapore and West Malaysia.

Chung will take office in February 2024, when he will succeed the current primate, the Most Rev. Melter Tais, who will continue to serve as bishop of Sabah. Chung’s term will run until February 2028, and he will continue to serve as bishop of Singapore.

In making the announcement of the election, the Rev. Kenneth Thien Su Yin, provincial secretary of the Church of the Province of South East Asia, said, “The synod has taken into consideration the needs of the province and the long-term challenges the province faces in her mission in the process.”

The secretary general of the Anglican Communion, the Rt. Rev. Anthony Poggo, who attended the synod, said, “I warmly welcome the election of Bishop Titus as the seventh archbishop of the Church of the Province of South East Asia. His passion for the Gospel and heart for evangelism will hold him in good stead as he follows his new calling.”

The Church of the Province of South East Asia is thought to be the fastest growing of the 42 Anglican Communion member churches. It has missionary deaneries in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Indonesia and Nepal.