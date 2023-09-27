|
Singapore Bishop Titus Chung Khiam Boon elected new primate of the Church of the Province of South East Asia
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[Anglican Communion Office] The Rt. Rev. Titus Chung Khiam Boon, bishop of the Diocese of Singapore, was elected primate of the Church of the Province of South East Asia during an Extraordinary Provincial Synod that included representatives from the four dioceses in the province: Kuching and Sabah, on the northern strip of Borneo, along with Singapore and West Malaysia.
Chung will take office in February 2024, when he will succeed the current primate, the Most Rev. Melter Tais, who will continue to serve as bishop of Sabah. Chung’s term will run until February 2028, and he will continue to serve as bishop of Singapore.
In making the announcement of the election, the Rev. Kenneth Thien Su Yin, provincial secretary of the Church of the Province of South East Asia, said, “The synod has taken into consideration the needs of the province and the long-term challenges the province faces in her mission in the process.”
The secretary general of the Anglican Communion, the Rt. Rev. Anthony Poggo, who attended the synod, said, “I warmly welcome the election of Bishop Titus as the seventh archbishop of the Church of the Province of South East Asia. His passion for the Gospel and heart for evangelism will hold him in good stead as he follows his new calling.”
The Church of the Province of South East Asia is thought to be the fastest growing of the 42 Anglican Communion member churches. It has missionary deaneries in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Indonesia and Nepal.
- Educational Opportunities Tours & Museum of the Bible announce dynamic partnership
- Episcopal Relief & Development partners with DanChurchAid to provide flood relief in Libya
- Episcopal Theologian Greg Garrett offers new book on the wisdom of James Baldwin
- Berkeley Divinity School at Yale Launches Online Courses and Workshops
- Tutu Travel Seminar
- Drinking from Poetry’s Well: David Whyte and Dr. Catherine Meeks
- The 2023 EpisGOpal Race
- Essential Baptism: The Rev. Canon Dr. Lizette Larson-Miller to Lecture
- James Cone in a Global Context
- Saint Thomas Church Bicentennial Weekend
- Walking the Way of St. James – Caminho Português de Santiago
- Episcopal Urban Caucus Assembly, ‘A Year of Jubilee: God is With Us’
- Global Mission Fair
-
Rector Corvallis, OR
-
Priest-in-Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Rector Reisterstown, MD
-
Rector Cave Creek, AZ
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Mt. Vernon, NY
-
Rector Menasha, WI
-
Priest-in-Charge Weston, MA
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Assistant Rector Washington, DC
-
Rector (PT) Pentwater, MI
-
Manager, Faith & Community Engagement Episcopal Relief & Development
-
Director of Children, Youth, and Family Ministries Philadelphia, PA
-
Rector Beulah, MI
-
Rector and Dean Victoria, BC, Canada
-
Priest-in-Charge / Rector Honolulu, HI
-
Cathedral Dean Fresno, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Sparta, NC
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Rector Chicago, IL (St. Chrysostom's)
-
Director of Stewardship Winston Salem, NC
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Priest-in-Charge Marshfield, MA
-
Rector Tifton, GA
-
Priest-in-Charge Thornhill, Ontario, Canada
-
Assistant Rector Highlands, NC
-
Rector (Shared Ministry) St. Clair and Lexington, MI
-
Rector Harrisburg, PA
-
Rector South Bend, IN
-
Rector Plymouth, MA
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Rector Sisters, OR
-
Director of Formation Ministries Chesterfield, VA
-
Rector Lake City, FL
-
Rector Conway, SC
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Camp McDowell Executive Director (CEO) Nauvoo, AL
-
Rector Bristol, VA
Social Menu