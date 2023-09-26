|
WCC general secretary visits India for Christian Conference of Asia assembly
Posted 7 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay will be in India from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3 in conjunction with the 15th General Assembly of the Christian Conference of Asia and for visits with WCC member churches.
He will open the Christian Conference of Asia assembly with a special “Lighting the Lamp” ceremony as he offers an inaugural message. Pillay will meet with participants of the WCC-Christian Conference of Asia South Asia Consultation on Ecumenical Diakonia. He also will meet with 100 participants of the Asian Ecumenical Youth Assembly at Vijayapuram Diocese Conference Centre.
Read the entire article here.
