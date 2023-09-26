WCC general secretary visits India for Christian Conference of Asia assembly

[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay will be in India from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3 in conjunction with the 15th General Assembly of the Christian Conference of Asia and for visits with WCC member churches.

He will open the Christian Conference of Asia assembly with a special “Lighting the Lamp” ceremony as he offers an inaugural message. Pillay will meet with participants of the WCC-Christian Conference of Asia South Asia Consultation on Ecumenical Diakonia. He also will meet with 100 participants of the Asian Ecumenical Youth Assembly at Vijayapuram Diocese Conference Centre.

