Ecumenical delegation meets with Cuban president Miguel Diaz Canél in New York
Posted 4 hours ago
[World Council of Churches] A delegation formed by the World Council of Churches, member churches and ecumenical partners met with Cuban president Miguel Diaz Canél on Sept. 20, discussing the blockade by the United States and the harm it has done to the Cuban people, especially related to health care and health innovations in Cuba.
Canél expressed Cuba’s desire to address climate change, advancement of women, youth engagement and anti-racism.
Representatives from the Christian community expressed their solidarity with Christian partners in Cuba, their affirmation of ending the embargo, and their desire to work with the government as well as with churches on climate change and sustainable development.
Read the entire article here.
