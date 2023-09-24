Presiding Bishop Michael Curry out of ICU, continues hospital recovery

[Episcopal News Service] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry has been moved from the intensive care unit of the hospital to a standard hospital room. He will continue his recovery there, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available, according to a Sept. 24 press release from The Episcopal Church’s Office of Public Affairs.

Curry underwent a planned surgery to have his right adrenal gland and an attached mass removed on Sept. 20.

Last month, Curry was admitted to the hospital after a reoccurrence of the internal bleeding that required him to be hospitalized over Memorial Day weekend.

The day before his surgery, Curry briefly spoke with bishops over Zoom, thanking them for their prayers and helping to frame their discussions during the Sept. 19-22 online House of Bishops meeting.

“I’m going to be fine. Come what may, I’m going to be fine, because we have a God and God is real,” Curry told the bishops.

The church is asked to continue to pray for Curry, his family and his medical team.