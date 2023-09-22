WCC leads workshop on ‘blue communities’ at Lutheran World Federation Assembly

[World Council of Churches] Speaking on Sept. 16 at a workshop during the Lutheran World Federation Assembly, World Council of Churches moderator the Rev. Heinrich Bedford-Strohm introduced the concept of Blue Communities, emphasizing the importance of respecting the human right to water, resisting water privatization and reducing the reliance on bottled water.

To become a Blue Community, an institution must officially recognize water and sanitation as a human right, promote public water and wastewater services, and phase out the use and sale of bottled water at events. This initiative can accelerate the achievement of clean water and sanitation for all.

“Churches, as influential institutions, can play a crucial role in promoting and supporting these Blue Communities initiatives,” Bedford-Strohm said. Emphasizing the WCC being a Blue Community, he appealed to the member churches of the Lutheran World Federation to also become Blue Communities.

