Anglican Church of Canada offers resources for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

[Anglican Church of Canada] Each year, the Anglican Church of Canada marks Sept. 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation , also known as Orange Shirt Day. The day is a statutory holiday in Canada and remembers children who were victims of residential boarding schools and their families and communities, as well as children who survived.

The church is providing a variety of resources for use in churches, including a statement from the primate and the national Indigenous Anglican archbishop, prayers and a reconciliation toolkit.

