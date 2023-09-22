|
Anglican Church of Canada offers resources for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
[Anglican Church of Canada] Each year, the Anglican Church of Canada marks Sept. 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation , also known as Orange Shirt Day. The day is a statutory holiday in Canada and remembers children who were victims of residential boarding schools and their families and communities, as well as children who survived.
The church is providing a variety of resources for use in churches, including a statement from the primate and the national Indigenous Anglican archbishop, prayers and a reconciliation toolkit.
