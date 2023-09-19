|
Church of England appoints national public policy advisor
Posted 13 mins ago
|
[Church of England] Dilys Alam has been appointed as national public policy advisor to the Church of England, with a particular focus on issues concerning justice and social policy generally.
In her new role, Alam will join the Archbishop’s Council’s public policy team based at Lambeth Palace to support and advise the Church of England on matters of public policy and ethics. She will start at the beginning of October.
Until recently, she was director of work and health at the Department for Work and Pensions, where she was responsible for the design and implementation of policy and analysis to support disabled people and people with long term health conditions to move into, stay and thrive in work.
Read the entire article here.
- How Can Your Endowment Committee Have Meetings that Matter?
- Drinking from Poetry’s Well: David Whyte and Dr. Catherine Meeks
- Innovation on the Daring Way: A Pathway for Brave Ministry
- Essential Baptism: The Rev. Canon Dr. Lizette Larson-Miller to Lecture
- James Cone in a Global Context
- Anti-Racism Training
- Episcopal Urban Caucus Assembly, ‘A Year of Jubilee: God is With Us’
- The Philadelphia Eleven Movie Premiere
- Preaching in a Hurting World
- Global Faith-Based Investors and the Climate Crisis
-
Rector Menasha, WI
-
Director of Children’s, Youth, and Family Ministry Goldsboro, NC
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Program Officer, PC – SAP – Remote Case Management, Episcopal... TBD
-
Rector Conway, SC
-
Priest-in-Charge / Rector Honolulu, HI
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Priest-in-Charge Marshfield, MA
-
Rector Plymouth, MA
-
Missioner for Hispanic/Latino Communities Cincinnati, OH
-
Rector Bristol, VA
-
Director of Youth and Family Clearwater, FL
-
Director of Children, Youth, and Family Ministries Philadelphia, PA
-
Rector Lake City, FL
-
Rector Sisters, OR
-
Rector (Shared Ministry) St. Clair and Lexington, MI
-
Assistant Rector Highlands, NC
-
Rector Corvallis, OR
-
Priest-in-Charge Weston, MA
-
Rector Columbus, OH
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge Thornhill, Ontario, Canada
-
Rector Harrisburg, PA
-
Priest in Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Rector Reisterstown, MD
-
Rector South Bend, IN
-
Director of Music Bethlehem, PA
-
Director of Formation Ministries Chesterfield, VA
-
Cathedral Dean Fresno, CA
-
Rector (PT) Pentwater, MI
-
Vicar (PT) Saint Augustine, FL
-
Director of Stewardship Winston Salem, NC
-
Rector Chicago, IL
-
Camp McDowell Executive Director (CEO) Nauvoo, AL
Social Menu