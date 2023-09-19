Church of England appoints national public policy advisor

[Church of England] Dilys Alam has been appointed as national public policy advisor to the Church of England, with a particular focus on issues concerning justice and social policy generally.

In her new role, Alam will join the Archbishop’s Council’s public policy team based at Lambeth Palace to support and advise the Church of England on matters of public policy and ethics. She will start at the beginning of October.

Until recently, she was director of work and health at the Department for Work and Pensions, where she was responsible for the design and implementation of policy and analysis to support disabled people and people with long term health conditions to move into, stay and thrive in work.

