Global prayer reflects on spiritual home in the Holy Land
Posted 10 hours ago
[World Council of Churches] A global ecumenical prayer service hosted by the World Council of Churches on Sept. 18 focused on the World Week for Peace in Palestine and Israel and the meaning of finding a spiritual home in the Holy Land.
People gathered online and in person to pray, advocate and stand in solidarity with people in the Holy Land.
The World Week for Peace in Palestine and Israel is being observed this year from Sept. 16-23 under the theme “No place to lay my head,” a theme that reflects the challenge for Palestinian families as well as other people facing difficulties to a uniting home.
