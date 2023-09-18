Composer writes new tune for beloved carol for Church of England’s Christmas theme

[Church of England] This Christmas, the Church of England is inviting choirs across churches, schools and communities to “join the song” alongside one of the country’s leading choral composers in a new interpretation of the beloved carol “The First Nowell” with a brand new melody.

The new carol has been written by acclaimed composer Bob Chilcott and is the centerpiece of this year’s Church of England Christmas focus: Follow The Star: Join The Song. The theme for 2023 highlights how singing can help draw people closer to God and one another through the journey from Advent to Epiphany, with a wealth of free resources available for churches, schools and any context.

The carol is published by Oxford University Press and features as part of OUP’s new edition of the favorite series, Carols for Choirs 6. Free sheet music and learning tracks may be downloaded via the Church of England’s Church Resource Hub (new users need to set up a free account).

