|
World Council of Church’s new Faith and Order Commission holds first meeting
Posted 1 hour ago
|
[World Council of Churches] The new World Council of Churches Commission on Faith and Order held its inaugural meeting Sept. 13, where commissioners and the consultants came together to get a glimpse of Christian encounter from many church traditions and mapped out their work ahead together.
The Rev. Stephanie Dietrich, Faith and Order moderator, welcomed the commission members. She noted that while some commission members have been part of the ecumenical movement and discourse for a long time, some are new.
The commission’s task, she added, is to follow God’s call for unity and seek ways to come closer to such unity.
Read the entire article here.
- Anti-Racism Training
- Global Faith-Based Investors and the Climate Crisis
- Innovation on the Daring Way: A Pathway for Brave Ministry
- Jane Crow and Public Discourse
- Episcopal Urban Caucus Assembly, ‘A Year of Jubilee: God is With Us’
- James Cone in a Global Context
- The Philadelphia Eleven Movie Premiere
- How Can Your Endowment Committee Have Meetings that Matter?
- Preaching in a Hurting World
-
Rector Sisters, OR
-
Director of Formation Ministries Chesterfield, VA
-
Interim Organist/Choirmaster (PT) Buffalo, NY
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Bradenton, FL
-
Rector Conway, SC
-
Priest-in-Charge Thornhill, Ontario, Canada
-
Rector Harrisburg, PA
-
Rector Lake City, FL
-
Rector Corvallis, OR
-
Rector Sun City Center, FL
-
Director of Youth and Family Clearwater, FL
-
Vicar (PT) Saint Augustine, FL
-
Director of Children’s, Youth, and Family Ministry Goldsboro, NC
-
Priest in Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Missioner for Hispanic/Latino Communities Cincinnati, OH
-
Assistant Rector Highlands, NC
-
Cathedral Dean Fresno, CA
-
Director of Music Bethlehem, PA
-
Rector Cave Creek, AZ
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Priest-in-Charge Marshfield, MA
-
Rector Chicago, IL
-
Rector (Shared Ministry) St. Clair and Lexington, MI
-
Director of Children, Youth, and Family Ministries Philadelphia, PA
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Parish Administrator Baltimore, MD
-
Rector (PT) Aberdeen, WA
-
Rector Plymouth, MA
-
Rector Ashland, OR
-
Program Officer, Preferred Communities, Episcopal Migration Ministries TBD
-
Assistant Rector Washington, DC
-
Director of Stewardship Winston Salem, NC
-
Classroom Assistant (PT) New York, NY
-
Rector Columbus, OH
-
Rector South Bend, IN
-
Prog Offr – Pref Comm Monitoring & Evaluation, Episcopal Migration... TBD
-
Camp McDowell Executive Director (CEO) Nauvoo, AL
-
Program Officer, PC – SAP – Remote Case Management, Episcopal... TBD
-
Rector (PT) Pentwater, MI
-
Priest-in-Charge / Rector Honolulu, HI
-
Rector Bristol, VA
-
Priest-in-Charge Weston, MA
Social Menu