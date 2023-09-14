World Council of Church’s new Faith and Order Commission holds first meeting

[World Council of Churches] The new World Council of Churches Commission on Faith and Order held its inaugural meeting Sept. 13, where commissioners and the consultants came together to get a glimpse of Christian encounter from many church traditions and mapped out their work ahead together.

The Rev. Stephanie Dietrich, Faith and Order moderator, welcomed the commission members. She noted that while some commission members have been part of the ecumenical movement and discourse for a long time, some are new.

The commission’s task, she added, is to follow God’s call for unity and seek ways to come closer to such unity.

