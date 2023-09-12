|
World Council of Churches official says ‘a world free from nuclear weapons is possible’
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] Peter Prove, director of the World Council of Churches Commission of the Churches on International Affairs, spoke on a nuclear weapons-free world during “The Audacity of Peace” gathering in Berlin on Sept. 11.
Prove, part of a panel discussion, noted that a world free from nuclear weapons is not just possible but necessary, and he endorsed the comprehensive approach of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons as a legal means to achieve this goal.
He also noted that the World Council of Churches has adopted a position of categorical opposition to nuclear weapons since its founding in 1948.
Read the entire article here.
