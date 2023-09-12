Anglican Church of Canada’s office plans 2026 move-in with United, Presbyterian churches

[Anglican Journal (Anglican Church of Canada)] The office of the Church of Canada’s General Synod is finalizing plans to move from its current Toronto building to a new location in the city, where it will share office space with the United Church of Canada and the Presbyterian Church in Canada.

The Rev. Alan Perry, general secretary of General Synod, said in a staff announcement Aug. 4 that the Anglican Church of Canada was preparing to enter into a lease agreement with the United Church of Canada in the coming months for a property at 300 Bloor Street West, owned by Bloor Street United Church. The property is in the midst of redevelopment to include four floors of commercial space and several floors of residential condos.

Perry said the move is planned to take place in the first quarter of 2026 and will provide “a more efficient use of resources and increased collaboration among the three churches.” The Anglican, United and Presbyterian national church offices will share facilities including an assembly hall, kitchen, worship space.

Read the entire article here.