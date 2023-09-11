As Morocco is devastated by earthquake, WCC calls for prayer and solidarity

[World Council of Churches] After the deadliest earthquake to hit Morocco in decades took more than 2,000 lives, and the death toll continued to grow, World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay called for prayer and solidarity from the WCC global fellowship and from all people of good will across the world.

“As people search for their loved ones, and mourn those they have lost, we pray for the first responders, and for the churches struggling to meet dire needs on the frontlines of this terrible disaster,” said Pillay. “This is a catastrophe, and we only know part of the extent of the damage.”

