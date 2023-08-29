Pacific churches call for Japan to halt wastewater dump

[World Council of Churches] The Pacific Conference of Churches joined other nongovernmental and civic groups on the streets of Suva, Fiji, to peacefully demonstrate against Japan’s dumping of Fukushima nuclear wastewater into the ocean.

Japan first announced plans to dump the wastewater in 2013. Despite strong dissent from churches, other nations and civil society organizations, Japan confirmed plans to begin discharging the wastewater on Aug. 24.

