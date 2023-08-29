|
Pacific churches call for Japan to halt wastewater dump
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] The Pacific Conference of Churches joined other nongovernmental and civic groups on the streets of Suva, Fiji, to peacefully demonstrate against Japan’s dumping of Fukushima nuclear wastewater into the ocean.
Japan first announced plans to dump the wastewater in 2013. Despite strong dissent from churches, other nations and civil society organizations, Japan confirmed plans to begin discharging the wastewater on Aug. 24.
Read the entire article here.
- ‘Roundtables on Race’ Podcast Goes to Summer School for its Third Season
- Registration open for young music lovers to join Noble Singers at Saint Thomas Church New York
- Iona Collaborative at Seminary of the Southwest hosts Un-Conference focusing on bi-vocational futures
- Seminary of the Southwest Announces Grand Opening for Harrison Library and New Learning Complex
- Presence, Prayer, and Writing from the Heart with Anne Simpkinson
- Two-Year Spiritual Direction Training Course
- Thanksgiving Retreat
- Nature, Spirituality, and the Interconnectedness of All Beings with Dr. Gretel Van Wieren
- Addiction & Faith Conference
- Canon, Communion, and Controversy: What We Can—And Should—Learn from the “Communion without Baptism” Debate
- Awakening Soul at Kanuga
- Preaching in a Hurting World
-
Priest in Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Vicar Phoenix, AZ
-
Rector Ashland, OR
-
Rector Corvallis, OR
-
Rector Bradenton, FL
-
Rector (PT) Huntingdon, PA
-
Rector (PT) Pentwater, MI
-
Assistant to the Canon to the Ordinary and Transition Support... Newport News, VA
-
Priest-in-Charge / Rector Honolulu, HI
-
Rector Cave Creek, AZ
-
Director of Children’s, Youth, and Family Ministry Goldsboro, NC
-
Rector Columbus, OH
-
Rector South Bend, IN
-
Assistant Rector Highlands, NC
-
Priest-in-Charge Thornhill, Ontario, Canada
-
Rector (PT) Aberdeen, WA
-
Vicar (PT) Saint Augustine, FL
-
Director of Congregational Life Louisville, KY
-
Resident Student / Worker High Point, NC
-
Rector Ashland, KY
-
Rector Sun City Center, FL
-
Rector Chandler, AZ
-
Rector Henderson, KY
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Bishop, Diocese of Rochester Rochester, NY
-
Director of Youth and Family Clearwater, FL
-
Lay Chaplain Sewanee, TN
-
Rector (Shared Ministry) St. Clair and Lexington, MI
-
Associate Priest Kansas City, MO
-
Classroom Assistant (PT) New York, NY
-
Director of Music Bethlehem, PA
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Plymouth, MA
-
Rector Sisters, OR
-
Rector Harrisburg, PA
-
Assistant Rector Washington, DC
-
Rector Lake City, FL
-
Missioner for Hispanic/Latino Communities Cincinnati, OH
-
Rector San Diego, CA
-
Associate Rector for Congregational Life and Community Engagement Arlington, VA
-
Rector Chicago, IL
-
Rector Sacramento, CA
-
Rector Bristol, VA
-
Rector Jacksonville, NC
Social Menu