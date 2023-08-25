|
WCC dialogue with Nigerian religious and community leaders aims to eliminate HIV stigma
Posted 2 hours ago
[World Council of Churches] With a series of consultations and training on issues related to HIV and AIDS in Nigeria, the World Council of Churches is providing both expertise and inspiration through its Ecumenical HIV and AIDS Initiatives and Advocacy program.
A four-day dialogue and training in mid-August focused on topics such as the intersections of HIV, gender and faith; HIV treatment versus claims of exclusive faith healing; and a Framework for Dialogue to respond to HIV stigma.
The session of the Framework for Dialogue was designed to build creative synergies among faith-based groups, civil society, young people and the health sector to analyze the evidence in HIV stigma and to develop joint action plans.
Read the entire article here.
