Scottish Episcopal Church plans conference on liturgical inclusion

[Scottish Episcopal Church] Following the success of the 2021 “Gender and Liturgy in Conversation” conference, the “Responding to the Sacred” group of Scottish Episcopalians is preparing for its second conference this September, titled “Responding to the Sacred: Inclusive Liturgies/Porous Walls – New Conversations.”

Organized in collaboration with the Liturgy Committee, the event aims to explore how creative practices in liturgy can foster inclusivity. By engaging with artists and showcasing examples of creative practices, conference organizers hope to initiate discussions about the innovative possibilities of understanding and adopting unfamiliar perspectives in liturgy.

The conference will include pre-recorded videos as well as a live plenary session.

