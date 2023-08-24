Online global ecumenical prayer on Sept. 1 marks the start of Season of Creation 2023

[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches invites all member churches to join a global ecumenical prayer service online on Sept. 1, Creation Day, which will open the Season of Creation 2023.

Faith leaders from across the globe will lead a time of prayer and reflection, emphasizing the call to embrace climate and ecological justice and to advocate for vulnerable communities disproportionately affected by climate injustices and biodiversity loss.

Commencing on Sept. 1 and culminating on Oct. 4, the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, also recognized as the saint of ecology, the Season of Creation aims to rejuvenate and unite Christian communities, fostering a shared commitment to the stewardship of our common home.

Read the entire article here.