World Council of Churches inspires ‘theology of work’ discussion for churches in Malaysia
Posted 1 hour ago
[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches Program Director for Public Witness and Diakonia the Rev. Kenneth Mtata delved into the heart of “theology of work” in a keynote address during the opening of the New International Financial and Economic Architecture (NIFEA) Consultation on Labor, being hosted Aug. 21-23 by the National Council of Churches in Malaysia.
Mtata’s speech shed light on pressing global challenges, beginning with the tragic plight of thousands of young lives lost in the Mediterranean Sea while seeking employment and livelihood opportunities in Europe. He emphasized that the concept of “theology of work” must confront these contemporary dilemmas, drawing from ecumenical theological resources to shape the world’s understanding of work.
NIFEA is an economic justice initiative led by the World Council of Churches, the World Communion of Reformed Churches, the Lutheran World Federation and Council for World Mission.
Read the entire article here.
