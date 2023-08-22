|
Amid climate change concerns, Pope Francis says he is updating his ‘green’ encyclical
Posted 1 hour ago
|
[Religion News Service] Pope Francis announced in a speech on Aug. 21 that he is working on the second part to his 2015 “green” encyclical on the environment, Laudato Sì, as heat waves and natural disasters around the world increase concerns over the climate crisis.
“We must not forget that young generations have a right to receive a beautiful and inhabitable world from us, and this invests us with grave responsibilities toward creation, which we received from God’s generous hands,” Pope Francis said in a speech at the Vatican.
The pope added that he is working on “a second part of the Laudato Sì to update on current issues.”
Two years after becoming pope, Francis published his encyclical Laudato Sì, titled after the Canticle of Creation by his namesake Saint Francis of Assisi and meaning “Praise Be to You” in English, signaling environmental concerns as a high priority in Francis’ agenda.
Earlier this month, at a meeting with Catholic young people gathered at the World Youth Day celebrations in Lisbon, Portugal, Pope Francis warned of the “dramatic urgency” of rising temperatures and climate change that require looking beyond polarizations and striving toward unity.
“We need an integral ecology; we need to listen to the suffering of the planet alongside that of the poor; we need to put the drama of desertification alongside that of refugees, the issue of migration alongside that of the falling birth rate,” Francis said in a speech Aug. 3.
His comments were made during a private audience with lawyers from member states of the European Council who signed a document in Vienna in July 2022 affirming the importance of the rule of law and the independence of the country’s judicial systems.
Francis acknowledged the document was created in the difficult context of “the senseless war in Ukraine” and praised efforts to ensure human rights are respected even amid conflicts and violence.
- Trinity Church Wall Street Announces 2023-2024 Music Season
- Book: A Eucharist-Shaped Church: Prayer, Theology, Mission
- ‘Roundtables on Race’ Podcast Goes to Summer School for its Third Season
- Registration open for young music lovers to join Noble Singers at Saint Thomas Church New York
- Iona Collaborative at Seminary of the Southwest hosts Un-Conference focusing on bi-vocational futures
- Seminary of the Southwest Announces Grand Opening for Harrison Library and New Learning Complex
- Church Pension Group releases its 2023 Annual Report
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Bishop, Diocese of Rochester Rochester, NY
-
Rector (PT) Huntingdon, PA
-
Rector Cave Creek, AZ
-
Vicar (PT) Saint Augustine, FL
-
Rector Chandler, AZ
-
Rector Sun City Center, FL
-
Rector (PT) Bath, ME
-
Rector Sisters, OR
-
Lay Chaplain Sewanee, TN
-
Rector Bristol, VA
-
Rector South Bend, IN
-
Rector Chicago, IL
-
Rector San Diego, CA
-
Missioner for Hispanic/Latino Communities Cincinnati, OH
-
Classroom Assistant (PT) New York, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge / Rector Honolulu, HI
-
Associate Priest Kansas City, MO
-
Associate Rector for Congregational Life and Community Engagement Arlington, VA
-
Missioner for Border Ministry and Vicar Douglas, AZ
-
Rector (PT) Aberdeen, WA
-
Assistant Rector Highlands, NC
-
Dean and Rector Reno, NV
-
Director of Congregational Life Louisville, KY
-
Rector Columbus, OH
-
Vicar Phoenix, AZ
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Rector Jacksonville, NC
-
Rector Henderson, KY
-
Priest-in-Charge Thornhill, Ontario, Canada
-
Director of Youth Ministry (PT) Charlotte, NC
-
Priest-In-Charge Covington, GA
-
Rector Lake City, FL
-
Rector Ashland, KY
-
Rector Sacramento, CA
-
Rector Bradenton, FL
-
Priest in Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Rector Harrisburg, PA
-
Canon to Bishop Suffragan for Armed Forces and Federal Ministries Washington, DC
-
Assistant to the Canon to the Ordinary and Transition Support... Newport News, VA
-
Rector Plymouth, MA
-
Rector (PT) Pentwater, MI
-
Assistant Rector Washington, DC
Social Menu