First-ever Regional Ecumenical Theological Institute in Cairo was ‘a place where we were all connecting’
Posted 8 hours ago
[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches, in partnership with the Middle East Council of Churches, held the first-ever Regional Ecumenical Theological Institute in Cairo under the theme “Respect for Creation is the Glorification of the Creator.”
Academicians from the Association of Theological Institutes in the Middle East helped guide young theologians who came from throughout the region, gathering July 23-20.
WCC general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay shared warm greetings with the students. “As Christians we face many challenges in these days and weeks. As Christians from the Middle East, you are especially and fully aware of them. Our world is a messy place at the moment. It is therefore of particular importance for Christians to speak with one voice and to speak out together in society.”
