Arkansas elects John Harmon as its 14th bishop

[Diocese of Arkansas] The Rev. John T. W. Harmon was elected the 14th bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Arkansas during a special convention Aug. 19 at Trinity Cathedral in Little Rock. He will become the successor to Bishop Larry R. Benfield, who began his tenure in 2007 and will retire in January 2024.

“I do accept, with the help and grace of God, and the support of the people of Arkansas,” Harmon said by phone to the convention. “May God bless all of us for the ministry to which we have been called.”

He was elected on the third ballot; the other candidate was the Rev. Mary Vano, rector of St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church in Little Rock.

Harmon has served as rector of Trinity Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., since 2000. He is a co-founder of the Episcopal Service Corps and founder of the Trinity Development Corporation, a D.C.-based organization that seeks to empower underserved people and communities through counseling, education, and improved access to adequate health care.

Harmon, who was born in Liberia, was ordained in 1991. He and his wife Keeva have three children.

Pending consent of a majority of bishops with jurisdiction and the diocesan standing committees, Harmon will be ordained and consecrated on Jan. 6, 2024, in Little Rock.