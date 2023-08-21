|
Arkansas elects John Harmon as its 14th bishop
Posted 8 hours ago
|
[Diocese of Arkansas] The Rev. John T. W. Harmon was elected the 14th bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Arkansas during a special convention Aug. 19 at Trinity Cathedral in Little Rock. He will become the successor to Bishop Larry R. Benfield, who began his tenure in 2007 and will retire in January 2024.
“I do accept, with the help and grace of God, and the support of the people of Arkansas,” Harmon said by phone to the convention. “May God bless all of us for the ministry to which we have been called.”
He was elected on the third ballot; the other candidate was the Rev. Mary Vano, rector of St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church in Little Rock.
Harmon has served as rector of Trinity Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., since 2000. He is a co-founder of the Episcopal Service Corps and founder of the Trinity Development Corporation, a D.C.-based organization that seeks to empower underserved people and communities through counseling, education, and improved access to adequate health care.
Harmon, who was born in Liberia, was ordained in 1991. He and his wife Keeva have three children.
Pending consent of a majority of bishops with jurisdiction and the diocesan standing committees, Harmon will be ordained and consecrated on Jan. 6, 2024, in Little Rock.
- Trinity Church Wall Street Announces 2023-2024 Music Season
- Book: A Eucharist-Shaped Church: Prayer, Theology, Mission
- ‘Roundtables on Race’ Podcast Goes to Summer School for its Third Season
- Registration open for young music lovers to join Noble Singers at Saint Thomas Church New York
- Iona Collaborative at Seminary of the Southwest hosts Un-Conference focusing on bi-vocational futures
- Sixteen Bishops Authorize Use of Liturgical Resource for Creation Season
- Seminary of the Southwest Announces Grand Opening for Harrison Library and New Learning Complex
- Church Pension Group releases its 2023 Annual Report
-
Priest-In-Charge Covington, GA
-
Rector (PT) Pentwater, MI
-
Rector Sisters, OR
-
Director of Youth Ministry (PT) Charlotte, NC
-
Rector Jacksonville, NC
-
Associate Rector for Congregational Life and Community Engagement Arlington, VA
-
Rector Sacramento, CA
-
Priest in Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Rector Chicago, IL
-
Director of Finance and Operations Phoenix, AZ
-
Rector (PT) Aberdeen, WA
-
Classroom Assistant (PT) New York, NY
-
Assistant Rector Washington, DC
-
Vicar Phoenix, AZ
-
Associate Priest Kansas City, MO
-
Rector Henderson, KY
-
Rector (PT) Huntingdon, PA
-
Rector Ashland, KY
-
Rector (PT) Bath, ME
-
Vicar (PT) Saint Augustine, FL
-
Assistant Rector Highlands, NC
-
Rector Bristol, VA
-
Rector Lake City, FL
-
Rector Chandler, AZ
-
Rector Plymouth, MA
-
Rector Harrisburg, PA
-
Director of Congregational Life Louisville, KY
-
Rector Columbus, OH
-
Assistant to the Canon to the Ordinary and Transition Support... Newport News, VA
-
Missioner for Border Ministry and Vicar Douglas, AZ
-
Rector Cave Creek, AZ
-
Rector South Bend, IN
-
Rector San Diego, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Dean and Rector Reno, NV
-
Missioner for Hispanic/Latino Communities Cincinnati, OH
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge / Rector Honolulu, HI
-
Rector Sun City Center, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge Thornhill, Ontario, Canada
-
Lay Chaplain Sewanee, TN
-
Rector Bradenton, FL
-
Canon to Bishop Suffragan for Armed Forces and Federal Ministries Washington, DC
-
Bishop, Diocese of Rochester Rochester, NY
Social Menu