|
Cristóbal Olmedo León Lozano elected Venezuela’s provisional bishop
Posted 7 hours ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] The Episcopal Diocese of Venezuela met Aug. 19 for a special, online electing convention to elect a provisional bishop. The Rt. Rev. Cristóbal Olmedo León Lozano, bishop of Ecuador Litoral, who has served Venezuela as visiting bishop for several years, was elected.
The “sinodo extraordinario,” as it is called in Spanish, was chaired by the Rev. Ana Graciela Anthony, the president of the Standing Committee. Clergy and lay representatives from congregations across the diocese attended the virtual meeting.
León was elected bishop of Ecuador Litoral in 2018. In Venezuela, he succeeds the Rt. Rev. Orlando Guerrero Torres, who retired in 2017.
Plans for León‘s installation are underway, with a tentative date set for Sept. 30 at the Church of the Reconciliation located at the diocesan center in Caracas.
- Trinity Church Wall Street Announces 2023-2024 Music Season
- Book: A Eucharist-Shaped Church: Prayer, Theology, Mission
- ‘Roundtables on Race’ Podcast Goes to Summer School for its Third Season
- Registration open for young music lovers to join Noble Singers at Saint Thomas Church New York
- Iona Collaborative at Seminary of the Southwest hosts Un-Conference focusing on bi-vocational futures
- Sixteen Bishops Authorize Use of Liturgical Resource for Creation Season
- Seminary of the Southwest Announces Grand Opening for Harrison Library and New Learning Complex
- Church Pension Group releases its 2023 Annual Report
-
Rector (PT) Bath, ME
-
Rector San Diego, CA
-
Rector (PT) Pentwater, MI
-
Rector Ashland, KY
-
Vicar (PT) Saint Augustine, FL
-
Associate Priest Kansas City, MO
-
Priest in Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Lay Chaplain Sewanee, TN
-
Rector Harrisburg, PA
-
Bishop, Diocese of Rochester Rochester, NY
-
Rector Bristol, VA
-
Rector Bradenton, FL
-
Rector Jacksonville, NC
-
Missioner for Hispanic/Latino Communities Cincinnati, OH
-
Director of Finance and Operations Phoenix, AZ
-
Rector Plymouth, MA
-
Rector Chandler, AZ
-
Canon to Bishop Suffragan for Armed Forces and Federal Ministries Washington, DC
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Rector Lake City, FL
-
Classroom Assistant (PT) New York, NY
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Vicar Phoenix, AZ
-
Assistant Rector Washington, DC
-
Rector Henderson, KY
-
Rector South Bend, IN
-
Rector (PT) Aberdeen, WA
-
Rector Sisters, OR
-
Missioner for Border Ministry and Vicar Douglas, AZ
-
Priest-In-Charge Covington, GA
-
Director of Congregational Life Louisville, KY
-
Rector Cave Creek, AZ
-
Assistant Rector Highlands, NC
-
Assistant to the Canon to the Ordinary and Transition Support... Newport News, VA
-
Rector Sacramento, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge Thornhill, Ontario, Canada
-
Director of Youth Ministry (PT) Charlotte, NC
-
Rector (PT) Huntingdon, PA
-
Rector Columbus, OH
-
Dean and Rector Reno, NV
-
Rector Sun City Center, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge / Rector Honolulu, HI
-
Rector Chicago, IL
-
Associate Rector for Congregational Life and Community Engagement Arlington, VA
Social Menu