Anglican Communion secretary general praises pioneering work with disadvantaged girls in Tanzania

[Anglican Communion Office] In a visit to Mara Region in Western Tanzania, Bishop Anthony Poggo, the secretary general of the Anglican Communion, visited a number of educational projects and institutions that are working with girls from disadvantaged backgrounds in one of the poorest regions of Tanzania.

He visited the Diocese of Mara’s Girls Brigade Training Centre in Bunda, Bunda Girls Secondary School and the Diocese of Rorya Mothers’ Union girls’ sewing project. He was shown how girls are trained and educated to equip and empower themselves for income generation and career advancement in the context of faith and prayer.

These visits were part of Poggo’s wider visit to Tanzania that included Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Zanzibar and Tanga, hosted by Archbishop Maimbo Mndolwa of Tanzania.

Read the entire article here.