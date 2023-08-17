|
Anglican Communion secretary general calls for justice and prayers after Pakistan church attacks
Posted 15 mins ago
|
[Anglican Communion Office] In the wake of the violent attacks on churches and Christians in Pakistan, the secretary general of the Anglican Communion, Bishop Anthony Poggo, has called for justice to be served. He said, “I am deeply saddened and shocked to hear the news of attacks on Christians and churches in the Faisalabad district in Pakistan. I have been in contact with Bishop Azad and join him in calling for justice and action from law enforcement. Christians and other religious communities are being unjustly persecuted as a result of Pakistan’s blasphemy laws. Pray with me for the safety of all of Pakistan’s citizens.”
The attacks occurred in the town of Jaranwala, which is in the Diocese of Faisalabad. Reports state that six churches, including a Catholic church and Presbyterian church, have been burned and clergy attacked.
Read the entire article here.
- Iona Collaborative at Seminary of the Southwest hosts Un-Conference focusing on bi-vocational futures
- Sixteen Bishops Authorize Use of Liturgical Resource for Creation Season
- Episcopal Relief & Development supports the Diocese of Hawaii after wildfires
- Seminary of the Southwest Announces Grand Opening for Harrison Library and New Learning Complex
- Church Pension Group releases its 2023 Annual Report
- Church Pension Group names Michael J. Hood as its new chief investment officer
-
Rector Sisters, OR
-
Canon for Communications & Media Meriden, CT
-
Vicar Phoenix, AZ
-
Rector Sacramento, CA
-
Director of Finance and Operations Phoenix, AZ
-
Rector (PT) Pentwater, MI
-
Director of Congregational Life Louisville, KY
-
Assistant Rector Washington, DC
-
Assistant to the Canon to the Ordinary and Transition Support... Newport News, VA
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Vicar (PT) Saint Augustine, FL
-
Administrative Coordinator New York, NY
-
Rector (PT) Bath, ME
-
Priest-in-Charge / Rector Honolulu, HI
-
Dean and Rector Reno, NV
-
Rector Plymouth, MA
-
Rector Harrisburg, PA
-
Rector Rancho Cordova, CA
-
Associate Rector for Congregational Life and Community Engagement Arlington, VA
-
Rector San Diego, CA
-
Priest-In-Charge Covington, GA
-
Classroom Assistant (PT) New York, NY
-
Bishop, Diocese of Rochester Rochester, NY
-
Rector Chicago, IL
-
Lay Chaplain Sewanee, TN
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Rector Cave Creek, AZ
-
Executive Director, The Absalom Jones Episcopal Center for Racial Healing Atlanta, GA
-
Priest-in-Charge Thornhill, Ontario, Canada
-
Rector (PT) Aberdeen, WA
-
Rector Henderson, KY
-
Rector Ashland, OR
-
Director of Youth Ministry (PT) Charlotte, NC
-
Associate Priest Kansas City, MO
-
Rector (PT) Huntingdon, PA
-
Missioner for Border Ministry and Vicar Douglas, AZ
-
Canon to Bishop Suffragan for Armed Forces and Federal Ministries Washington, DC
-
Rector South Bend, IN
-
Rector Jacksonville, NC
-
Assistant Rector Highlands, NC
-
Rector Chandler, AZ
-
Rector Lake City, FL
-
Rector Ashland, KY
Social Menu