Anglican Communion secretary general calls for justice and prayers after Pakistan church attacks

[Anglican Communion Office] In the wake of the violent attacks on churches and Christians in Pakistan, the secretary general of the Anglican Communion, Bishop Anthony Poggo, has called for justice to be served. He said, “I am deeply saddened and shocked to hear the news of attacks on Christians and churches in the Faisalabad district in Pakistan. I have been in contact with Bishop Azad and join him in calling for justice and action from law enforcement. Christians and other religious communities are being unjustly persecuted as a result of Pakistan’s blasphemy laws. Pray with me for the safety of all of Pakistan’s citizens.”

The attacks occurred in the town of Jaranwala, which is in the Diocese of Faisalabad. Reports state that six churches, including a Catholic church and Presbyterian church, have been burned and clergy attacked.

