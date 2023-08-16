|
Funding will support dioceses with costs of additional stipendiary curacy posts across the Church of England
Posted 6 hours ago
|
[Church of England] Funding of £9.4 million ($12 million) has been approved to support dioceses with the costs of nearly 70 additional stipendiary curacy posts across the Church of England this year.
The grant, approved by the Strategic Mission and Ministry Investment Board, will support 68.5 additional stipendiary curacy posts for deacons ordained this year. The funds have been made from the Diocesan Investment Programme to ensure that there is no shortfall in the number of available stipendiary curacy posts.
A further £8.4 million ($10.7 million) of indicative funding has been approved by the Board for additional curacies in 2024.
Read the entire article here.
- Iona Collaborative at Seminary of the Southwest hosts Un-Conference focusing on bi-vocational futures
- Sixteen Bishops Authorize Use of Liturgical Resource for Creation Season
- Episcopal Relief & Development supports the Diocese of Hawaii after wildfires
- Seminary of the Southwest Announces Grand Opening for Harrison Library and New Learning Complex
- Church Pension Group releases its 2023 Annual Report
- Church Pension Group names Michael J. Hood as its new chief investment officer
-
Priest-in-Charge Thornhill, Ontario, Canada
-
Rector Sisters, OR
-
Associate Rector for Congregational Life and Community Engagement Arlington, VA
-
Rector Ashland, KY
-
Rector Ashland, OR
-
Missioner for Border Ministry and Vicar Douglas, AZ
-
Director of Youth Ministry (PT) Charlotte, NC
-
Bishop, Diocese of Rochester Rochester, NY
-
Rector Chandler, AZ
-
Lay Chaplain Sewanee, TN
-
Dean and Rector Reno, NV
-
Canon to Bishop Suffragan for Armed Forces and Federal Ministries Washington, DC
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Classroom Assistant (PT) New York, NY
-
Rector Chicago, IL
-
Assistant to the Canon to the Ordinary and Transition Support... Newport News, VA
-
Rector Rancho Cordova, CA
-
Canon for Communications & Media Meriden, CT
-
Assistant Rector Highlands, NC
-
Associate Priest Kansas City, MO
-
Rector Cave Creek, AZ
-
Rector Jacksonville, NC
-
Director of Finance and Operations Phoenix, AZ
-
Rector Plymouth, MA
-
Director of Congregational Life Louisville, KY
-
Rector (PT) Aberdeen, WA
-
Rector (PT) Bath, ME
-
Rector South Bend, IN
-
Rector (PT) Huntingdon, PA
-
Priest-In-Charge Covington, GA
-
Rector Sacramento, CA
-
Rector Lake City, FL
-
Executive Director, The Absalom Jones Episcopal Center for Racial Healing Atlanta, GA
-
Rector San Diego, CA
-
Rector (PT) Pentwater, MI
-
Vicar (PT) Saint Augustine, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Rector Henderson, KY
-
Rector Harrisburg, PA
-
Administrative Coordinator New York, NY
Social Menu