Funding will support dioceses with costs of additional stipendiary curacy posts across the Church of England

[Church of England] Funding of £9.4 million ($12 million) has been approved to support dioceses with the costs of nearly 70 additional stipendiary curacy posts across the Church of England this year.

The grant, approved by the Strategic Mission and Ministry Investment Board, will support 68.5 additional stipendiary curacy posts for deacons ordained this year. The funds have been made from the Diocesan Investment Programme to ensure that there is no shortfall in the number of available stipendiary curacy posts.

A further £8.4 million ($10.7 million) of indicative funding has been approved by the Board for additional curacies in 2024.

