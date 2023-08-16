Event will discuss Black leaders’ contributions in World Council of Church’s history

[World Council of Churches] A public online celebration and panel discussion on August 31, “They too were Gathered: Paying homage to Black people’s contributions to 75 years of World Council of Churches,” will uncover the contributions of Black people from different parts of the world in the formation and growth of the WCC.

The day also coincides with the United Nations International Day for People of African Descent, which the WCC has faithfully marked in the past, including its special mention in the opening ceremony of the WCC 11th Assembly.

While the participation of white Europeans and possibly North Americans has never been questioned in the history of the formation of the WCC, questions have been asked as to the role played by Black people, as well as people from Africa or in the diaspora in the history of the WCC.

