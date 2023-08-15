Episcopal Journal & Café suspends online publication as of Aug. 15

[Episcopal Journal and Café] Episcopal Journal & Café announced that it is suspending its online publication as of Aug. 15, 2023.

“The EJC team is proud to have brought news, features, arts coverage and inspirational writing to Episcopalians for more than a decade, separately as Episcopal Journal and Episcopal Café, and as the merged publication for the past year,” said Solange De Santis, editor.

“The economics of online publications, and a former print one, are challenging and the decision has been made to stop updating the site and ultimately archive it.”

Farewell messages from Speaking to the Soul authors may be found on this site. Followers of the podcasts may find them at Teatime Theology and Faith to Go. The Journal and Café Facebook page and Instagram feed also will not be updated as of August 15.

Founded in 2010, Episcopal Journal was an award-winning national print publication devoted to informing and inspiring Episcopalians and those who want to know more about the Episcopal Church. Its online edition merged with Episcopal Café in May 2022 and ended its print edition last September.

Since its establishment in 2007, the award-winning Episcopal Café sought to be an independent voice, reporting and reflecting on the Episcopal Church and the Anglican tradition. The Café aimed to tell the story of the church from the perspective of Progressive Christianity.