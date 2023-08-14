Retired Buffalo, New York, cathedral dean arrested for allegedly exposing himself to girl

[Episcopal News Service] A retired Episcopal priest, who formerly served as cathedral dean in Buffalo, New York, was arrested last month in Florida after police say he exposed himself to a 9-year-old girl at a swimming pool.

Allen Farabee, 76, was charged with two incidents at the community pool in Wesley Chapel, Florida, one on July 20 and the other on July 21, and he was released on $20,000 bail, according to local news reports.

Though local news reports do not identify Farabee’s connection to The Episcopal Church, news of the case was shared July 26 with his former diocese in Western New York by Bishop Sean Rowe, the bishop of Northwestern Pennsylvania and bishop provisional of Western New York.

“As soon as I learned of the Rev. Farabee’s arrest, I immediately restricted his ministry and initiated proceedings under the Title IV disciplinary canons of The Episcopal Church,” Rowe said. “I also talked with the clergy leaders of each congregation in our diocese where the Rev. Farabee served over the years, including the cathedral; St. David’s, West Seneca; and St. James, Batavia.”

Farabee had served as dean of St. Paul’s Cathedral in Buffalo until retiring in 2004, according to reporting by Buffalo News. Rowe said Farabee remained canonically resident in the Diocese of Western New York but had moved to Florida with his wife years go.

“I learned of his arrest from my colleague Bishop Doug Scharf of Southwest Florida, who shared the news with me as soon as he learned it,” Rowe said. “He and I are cooperating in these Title IV disciplinary proceedings and in providing pastoral support to the Rev. Farabee and his wife, Galen, who is in very poor health. We also stand ready to cooperate fully with law enforcement authorities.”