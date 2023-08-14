At “Churches Together South Australia” event, World Council of Churches imagines a safer world

[World Council of Churches] Speaking on behalf of the World Council of Churches at a “Churches Together South Australia” event on August 13, WCC director of international affairs Peter Prove offered an address on “Imagining a Safer World.”

The topic of conversation is not an easy one, he acknowledged. “Given the complex convergences of conflict, climate change, and political and financial crises, it’s harder than ever to imagine a safer world,” he said. “But of course despite – or rather because of – the increased challenges, we must not only imagine but concretely work for a safer world.”

