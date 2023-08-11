|
World Ccouncli of Churches general secretary meets with South African president to discuss local and global peace
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay on Aug. 10 met with South African president Cyril Ramaphosa, discussing peace initiatives across the globe and the role of the WCC and South African leaders.
Discussions included Ukraine and Russia, Palestine and Israel, Sudan, Niger, and other nations in which peace initiatives are underway. Pillay and Ramaphosa shared mutual concerns about violence and conflicts throughout the world and in South Africa in particular.
