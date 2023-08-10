|
The Ecumenical Review looks to 2025 anniversary of the Council of Nicaea
Posted 5 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] The latest issue of The Ecumenical Review, the quarterly journal of the World Council of Churches, focuses on the 1700th anniversary in 2025 of the first Ecumenical Council at Nicaea, a key moment in the history of Christian faith and for the ecumenical journey today.
“This issue of The Ecumenical Review delves into critical topics of importance for understanding the Council of Nicaea, appreciating its historical significance as well as its contemporary relevance in the ecumenical landscape,” said the director of the WCC’s Commission on Faith and Order Andrej Jeftić.
WCC will mark the anniversary in 2025 with a Sixth World Conference on Faith and Order, as well as other thematic events and activities organized jointly with ecumenical partners, member churches, Christian world communions, and theological associations and institutions.
Read the entire article here.
-
Program Officer – Post Arrival RP, Episcopal Migration Ministries TBD
-
Vicar (PT) Saint Augustine, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge Thornhill, Ontario, Canada
-
Rector Lake City, FL
-
Rector (PT) Aberdeen, WA
-
Bishop, Diocese of Rochester Rochester, NY
-
Chaplain Asheville, NC
-
Director of Music New York, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Rector Harrisburg, PA
-
Associate Rector Dallas, TX
-
Rector Sisters, OR
-
Director of Youth Ministry (PT) Charlotte, NC
-
Canon to Bishop Suffragan for Armed Forces and Federal Ministries Washington, DC
-
Rector Ashland, OR
-
Rector Ashland, KY
-
Rector (PT) Bath, ME
-
Lay Chaplain Sewanee, TN
-
Rector Sacramento, CA
-
Rector Chandler, AZ
-
Assistant to the Canon to the Ordinary and Transition Support... Newport News, VA
-
Missioner for Hispanic/Latino Communities Cincinnati, OH
-
Rector (PT) Huntingdon, PA
-
Assistant Rector Highlands, NC
-
Associate Priest Kansas City, MO
-
Rector San Diego, CA
-
Rector Rancho Cordova, CA
-
Rector (PT) Pentwater, MI
-
Rector Columbus, MS
-
Administrative Coordinator New York, NY
-
Missioner for Border Ministry and Vicar Douglas, AZ
-
Rector Jacksonville, NC
-
Dean and Rector Reno, NV
-
Rector (Shared Ministry) St. Clair and Lexington, MI
-
Rector Henderson, KY
-
Associate Rector for Congregational Life and Community Engagement Arlington, VA
-
Rector South Bend, IN
-
Rector Ogden, UT
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Canon for Communications & Media Meriden, CT
-
Director of Youth and Children’s Ministries Macon, GA
-
Rector Plymouth, MA
-
Executive Director, The Absalom Jones Episcopal Center for Racial Healing Atlanta, GA
-
Priest-In-Charge Covington, GA
Social Menu