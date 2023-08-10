The Ecumenical Review looks to 2025 anniversary of the Council of Nicaea

[World Council of Churches] The latest issue of The Ecumenical Review, the quarterly journal of the World Council of Churches, focuses on the 1700th anniversary in 2025 of the first Ecumenical Council at Nicaea, a key moment in the history of Christian faith and for the ecumenical journey today.

“This issue of The Ecumenical Review delves into critical topics of importance for understanding the Council of Nicaea, appreciating its historical significance as well as its contemporary relevance in the ecumenical landscape,” said the director of the WCC’s Commission on Faith and Order Andrej Jeftić.

WCC will mark the anniversary in 2025 with a Sixth World Conference on Faith and Order, as well as other thematic events and activities organized jointly with ecumenical partners, member churches, Christian world communions, and theological associations and institutions.

