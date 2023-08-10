|
Compass Rose Society members visit Tanzania
Posted 5 hours ago
[Anglican Communion News Service] Members of the Compass Rose Society are taking part in a visit to Tanzania at the invitation of Anglican Communion Secretary General the Rt. Rev. Anthony Poggo and the Primate of the Anglican Church of Tanzania, Archbishop Maimbo Mndolwa. The delegation is learning about the church’s mission and ministry in their part of East Africa.
“The Compass Rose Society do so much to support the work of the Anglican Communion around the world,” Poggo said. “In addition to financial support, they help to build relationships and seek to understand the many different cultures within the Communion.”
The Compass Rose Society is an international philanthropic group of people who provide financial support to the Anglican Communion. This visit to Tanzania marks a return to their annual Communion visits, which had ceased as a result of the Covid pandemic.
