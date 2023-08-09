World Council of Churches delegation aims to strengthen dialogue on peace in Colombia

[World Council of Churches] With a visit to Colombia Aug. 8-11, a World Council of Churches delegation will express solidarity with the Colombian government, churches and people as they collaborate in the design, implementation and advocacy for the construction of peace in the country.

Led by the Rev. Kenneth Mtata, WCC program director for public witness and diakonia, the delegation will meet state officials, ecumenical partners and the Latin American Conference of Bishops, as well as attend the International Conference for Reconciliation in Colombia, an event organized by DiPaz (Interchurch Dialogue for Peace in Colombia).

“This visit represents a huge opportunity for the WCC to affirm its support for processes leading to just peace with its member churches and ecumenical partners who are actively engaged on the ground,” said Mtata.

