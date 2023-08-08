‘Framework for Dialogue’ in Uganda brings actions toward eliminating HIV stigma

[World Council of Churches] A “Framework for Dialogue” coordinated in Uganda by the World Council of Churches Ecumenical HIV and AIDS Initiatives and Advocacy Program and its partners has given rise to new activities and relationships that have the potential to reduce stigma related to HIV.

“In Uganda, I have seen faith leaders in collaboration with communities of people with HIV and the Uganda Commission AIDS control program in the Ministry of Health,” said Gracia Violeta Ross, program executive for WCC Ecumenical HIV and AIDS Initiatives and Advocacy.

The Framework for Dialogue program brings many stakeholders together—and part of the learning was that Uganda has nationwide plans already in the works to help curb HIV stigma.

