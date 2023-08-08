|
‘Framework for Dialogue’ in Uganda brings actions toward eliminating HIV stigma
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] A “Framework for Dialogue” coordinated in Uganda by the World Council of Churches Ecumenical HIV and AIDS Initiatives and Advocacy Program and its partners has given rise to new activities and relationships that have the potential to reduce stigma related to HIV.
“In Uganda, I have seen faith leaders in collaboration with communities of people with HIV and the Uganda Commission AIDS control program in the Ministry of Health,” said Gracia Violeta Ross, program executive for WCC Ecumenical HIV and AIDS Initiatives and Advocacy.
The Framework for Dialogue program brings many stakeholders together—and part of the learning was that Uganda has nationwide plans already in the works to help curb HIV stigma.
Read the entire article here.
-
Rector Ogden, UT
-
Rector Chandler, AZ
-
Rector (PT) Pentwater, MI
-
Parish Administrator Bryn Mawr, PA
-
Vicar (PT) Saint Augustine, FL
-
Missioner for Hispanic/Latino Communities Cincinnati, OH
-
Director of Youth Ministry (PT) Charlotte, NC
-
Rector Plymouth, MA
-
Rector (PT) Bath, ME
-
Priest-In-Charge Covington, GA
-
Rector Sisters, OR
-
Rector Jacksonville, NC
-
Rector (PT) Aberdeen, WA
-
Associate Rector for Congregational Life and Community Engagement Arlington, VA
-
Rector Henderson, KY
-
Bishop, Diocese of Rochester Rochester, NY
-
Executive Director, The Absalom Jones Episcopal Center for Racial Healing Atlanta, GA
-
Rector (PT) Huntingdon, PA
-
Missioner for Border Ministry and Vicar Douglas, AZ
-
Rector San Diego, CA
-
Director of Music New York, NY
-
Rector Columbus, MS
-
Canon for Communications & Media Meriden, CT
-
Director of Youth and Children’s Ministries Macon, GA
-
Program Officer – Post Arrival RP, Episcopal Migration Ministries TBD
-
Rector Ashland, OR
-
Rector South Pasadena, CA
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Ashland, KY
-
Rector South Bend, IN
-
Administrative Coordinator New York, NY
-
Chaplain Asheville, NC
-
Rector Rancho Cordova, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Rector Sacramento, CA
-
Rector Lake City, FL
-
Associate Rector Dallas, TX
-
Lay Chaplain Sewanee, TN
-
Associate Priest Kansas City, MO
-
Director, Human Resources, The Episcopal Church New York, NY
-
Rector (Shared Ministry) St. Clair and Lexington, MI
Social Menu