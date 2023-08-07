World Council of Churches calls for Russia to restore Black Sea grain deal

[World Council of Churches] On Aug. 4, general secretary of the World Council of Churches, the Rev. Jerry Pillay, issued a statement calling on the Russian Federation to return to its deal to allow food and fertilizer to be shipped through Black Sea ports. He said, in part:

“As 247 million people are facing stress concerning food security, and 24 million people are either on the brink of famine or facing famine, the Russian Federation withdrawing from the Black Sea Grain initiative is catastrophic for global food security. Five hundred and twenty-six days into the Russia-Ukraine war, this profoundly damaging conflict is negatively affecting global food security and agriculture.”

