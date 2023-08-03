World Council of Churches conveys sympathy to Chinese churches and people after Typhoon Doksuri

[World Council of Churches] In a letter to the China Christian Council, World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay expressed deep sympathy and concern for churches and people in China in the wake of Typhoon Doksuri.

“We can only guess at the magnitude of suffering and displacement caused by this storm, and we worry about others on the way,” wrote Pillay. “With its ferocious winds, torrential rains, extensive flooding, and loss of life and property, Doksuri has brought catastrophe and fear to the lives and fortunes of tens of millions of Chinese, especially in the north, including Beijing.”

The storm brought unrelenting rain and wind that tore away homes and other buildings.

