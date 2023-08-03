Recommendations for collaboration between Church of England dioceses shared following consultation

[Church of England] The Church of England’s Dioceses Commission has shared outcome themes from a consultation looking at bishops and their ministries, as part of a series of listening exercises exploring how the Church of England can best serve the nation in the 2020s and beyond and make best use of resources.

Recommendations will include suggestions for new collaborations between dioceses in areas such as net zero, racial justice, ministry training and education, either on a regional level or between a number of dioceses.

