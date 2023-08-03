|
Recommendations for collaboration between Church of England dioceses shared following consultation
Posted 7 hours ago
|
[Church of England] The Church of England’s Dioceses Commission has shared outcome themes from a consultation looking at bishops and their ministries, as part of a series of listening exercises exploring how the Church of England can best serve the nation in the 2020s and beyond and make best use of resources.
Recommendations will include suggestions for new collaborations between dioceses in areas such as net zero, racial justice, ministry training and education, either on a regional level or between a number of dioceses.
Read the entire article here.
-
Rector Sisters, OR
-
Senior Program Officer, Supplemental Programs, Episcopal Migration Ministries Location TBD
-
Associate Rector Arlington, VA
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector South Pasadena, CA
-
Priest-In-Charge Covington, GA
-
Rector San Diego, CA
-
Associate Priest Kansas City, MO
-
Director of Children’s & Family Ministries Philadelphia, PA
-
Director of Youth Ministry (PT) Charlotte, NC
-
Rector Jacksonville, NC
-
Executive Director, The Absalom Jones Episcopal Center for Racial Healing Atlanta, GA
-
Rector (PT) Charleston, SC
-
Rector Rancho Cordova, CA
-
Missioner for Border Ministry and Vicar Douglas, AZ
-
Priest Assistant Ormond Beach, FL
-
Rector (PT) Bath, ME
-
Director of Music New York, NY
-
Rector Columbus, MS
-
Director, Human Resources, The Episcopal Church New York, NY
-
Bishop, Diocese of Rochester Rochester, NY
-
Rector Sacramento, CA
-
Rector Henderson, KY
-
Rector Plymouth, MA
-
Rector Ashland, OR
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Vicar (PT) Saint Augustine, FL
-
Rector (PT) Huntingdon, PA
-
Rector Ogden, UT
-
Rector (Shared Ministry) St. Clair and Lexington, MI
-
Program Officer – Post Arrival RP, Episcopal Migration Ministries TBD
-
Associate Rector Dallas, TX
-
Rector (PT) Aberdeen, WA
-
Rector South Bend, IN
-
Director of Youth and Children’s Ministries Macon, GA
-
Administrative Coordinator New York, NY
-
Rector Markham, VA
-
Missioner for Hispanic/Latino Communities Cincinnati, OH
-
Canon for Communications & Media Meriden, CT
-
Rector Ashland, KY
-
Rector Lewisville, TX
-
Lay Chaplain Sewanee, TN
-
Assistant Rector Cleveland Heights, OH
-
Chaplain Asheville, NC
-
Parish Administrator Bryn Mawr, PA
Social Menu