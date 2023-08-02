Iranian delegation visits World Council of Churches to strengthen interreligious cooperation

[World Council of Churches] Iranian rector Ayatollah M. Seyyed Abolhassan Nawab and Zahra Sedigh from the Iranian Mission to the U.N. visited the World Council of Churches on July 27 to discuss education and formation as well as the importance of strengthening the role of interreligious cooperation.

Nawab is known, among many distinguished accomplishments, for establishing and chairing the Center for the Study and Research of Religions and Beliefs, which later became the University of Religions and Beliefs in Teheran.

The delegation was received by WCC acting general secretary Marianne Ejdersten and the dean of the Ecumenical Institute at Bossey, the Rev. Simone Sinn, at the Ecumenical Centre in Geneva and at the Ecumenical Institute at Bossey.

