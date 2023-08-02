|
Alexis Jay to develop Church of England proposals for independent structure for safeguarding scrutiny
Posted 6 hours ago
[Church of England] The Archbishops of Canterbury and York have welcomed the announcement that Professor Alexis Jay, the former chair of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, IICSA, has agreed to develop proposals for a fully independent structure to provide scrutiny of safeguarding in the Church of England. She will be supported by the former secretary to IICSA, John O’Brien.
The Archbishops of Canterbury and York, Justin Welby and Stephen Cottrell, said, “We are very pleased that Professor Jay has agreed to take on this vital role to ensure we move quickly towards objective, independent, credible and resilient oversight of safeguarding in the Church of England. This work will be entirely in their hands and fully external and independent; we will welcome the scrutiny and challenge that rightly comes with that.
“As Archbishops we pledged to work as quickly as we can to get independent oversight of safeguarding back on track. We continue to reflect on recent events and this development is an important part of our safeguarding work with victims and survivors, children and vulnerable adults, as we make the church a safer place for all.”
