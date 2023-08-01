World Council of Churches calls on Azerbaijan to lift blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh

[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches is calling on Azerbaijan for the immediate lifting of the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh, as more than 120,000 people — including 30,000 children — are suffering under an increasingly dire humanitarian crisis.

“As the humanitarian crisis in the blockaded enclave of Nagorno-Karabagh (Artsakh) reaches a tragic level, the World Council of Churches reiterates its statements and positions on the need for urgent and immediate action by the international community,” said WCC general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay. “The Lachin corridor, the only road that links the region to Armenia, has been blocked for more than seven months, sparking a humanitarian emergency and putting the lives of 120,000 people, including children, in great danger.”

