|
WCC, patriarchs and heads of churches in Jerusalem call for end to attacks on holy sites
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] Vandalism targeting churches, cemeteries and Christian properties in addition to physical and verbal abuse against Christian clergy has increased in the past months in the Holy Land, amid ongoing political tensions within Israeli society.
Heads of churches in Jerusalem have repeatedly raised concerns about attacks and harassment by extremist elements in Israeli society, and the grave threats posed to the Christian presence in the city and in the region.
In a 27 July statement, they expressed concern over “lamentable events” that unfolded upon the grounds of the Al-Agsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif. “We bear witness to the intrusion by Israeli radicals, a grievous violation that strikes at the very core of the sanctity of Jerusalem, the City of Peace,” they said in the statement.
Read the full article here.
-
Assistant Rector Cleveland Heights, OH
-
Dean and Rector Reno, NV
-
Rector South Pasadena, CA
-
Canon for Communications & Media Meriden, CT
-
Director, Human Resources, The Episcopal Church New York, NY
-
Canon for Leadership Development Kinston, NC
-
Rector (PT) Bath, ME
-
Missioner for Hispanic/Latino Communities Cincinnati, OH
-
Vicar (PT) Saint Augustine, FL
-
Rector Markham, VA
-
Priest Assistant Ormond Beach, FL
-
Rector Grand Island, NE
-
Chaplain Asheville, NC
-
Program Officer – Post Arrival RP, Episcopal Migration Ministries TBD
-
Priest-In-Charge Covington, GA
-
Administrative Coordinator New York, NY
-
Resident Student / Worker High Point, NC
-
Bishop, Diocese of Rochester Rochester, NY
-
Senior Program Officer, Supplemental Programs, Episcopal Migration Ministries Location TBD
-
Rector Rancho Cordova, CA
-
Rector Sisters, OR
-
Rector Henderson, KY
-
Rector Ashland, KY
-
Rector South Bend, IN
-
Missioner for Border Ministry and Vicar Douglas, AZ
-
Rector Lewisville, TX
-
Executive Director, The Absalom Jones Episcopal Center for Racial Healing Atlanta, GA
-
Rector (PT) Aberdeen, WA
-
Associate Rector Arlington, VA
-
Rector Sacramento, CA
-
Rector (PT) Charleston, SC
-
Director of Children’s & Family Ministries Philadelphia, PA
-
Director of Youth Ministry (PT) Charlotte, NC
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Parish Administrator Bryn Mawr, PA
-
Rector Jacksonville, NC
-
Rector Ashland, OR
-
Rector (Shared Ministry) St. Clair and Lexington, MI
-
Rector Columbus, MS
Social Menu