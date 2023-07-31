WCC, patriarchs and heads of churches in Jerusalem call for end to attacks on holy sites

[World Council of Churches] Vandalism targeting churches, cemeteries and Christian properties in addition to physical and verbal abuse against Christian clergy has increased in the past months in the Holy Land, amid ongoing political tensions within Israeli society.

Heads of churches in Jerusalem have repeatedly raised concerns about attacks and harassment by extremist elements in Israeli society, and the grave threats posed to the Christian presence in the city and in the region.

In a 27 July statement, they expressed concern over “lamentable events” that unfolded upon the grounds of the Al-Agsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif. “We bear witness to the intrusion by Israeli radicals, a grievous violation that strikes at the very core of the sanctity of Jerusalem, the City of Peace,” they said in the statement.

