WCC condemns bomb attack in Pakistan
Posted 2 hours ago
[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches condemned a July 30 bomb attack in Pakistan that killed 40 people and injured 200 others—including children—as they gathered for a political rally in Pakistan’s northwestern Bajur district. At least 40 people were killed and nearly 200 wounded, including children. The attack is one of the worst in recent years.
