WCC condemns bomb attack in Pakistan

Posted 2 hours ago

[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches condemned a July 30 bomb attack in Pakistan that killed 40 people and injured 200 others—including children—as they gathered for a political rally in Pakistans northwestern Bajur district. At least 40 people were killed and nearly 200 wounded, including children. The attack is one of the worst in recent years.

Read the full article here.