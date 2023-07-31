Scottish Episcopal Church appoints net zero delivery director

[Scottish Episcopal Church] The Scottish Episcopal Church has taken a significant step forward in its commitment to addressing climate change by appointing Paul Williams as its net zero delivery director.

The announcement was made during the General Synod in June, and Williams has now started in his new position, leading the implementation of the Net Zero Action Plan for the years 2023 to 2030.

Williams will be responsible for steering the implementation of the Net Zero Action Plan by providing guidance and resources to dioceses and charges, collaborating with churches and national partners, and translating the information gathered from the net zero toolkit and check list into actionable measures.

