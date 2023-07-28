Church of England announces £13 million of grants to reach children, youth and families

[Church of England] Awards of nearly £13 million (nearly $17 million in U.S. dollars) have been made for dioceses to help churches reach more children, young people and families, from toddler groups to apprentice youth ministers, in the latest round of grants for mission from the Church of England.

The grants from the Strategic Mission and Ministry Investment Board of the Archbishops’ Council will revitalize parishes and start new congregations. The investments build on already successful projects to create new congregations and reach children and young people in areas including Bolton, Bournemouth, Guildford, Southampton and Wakefield.

The first phase of the program will place youth minsters in three Church of England secondary schools and one state secondary school, recruit and train 10 church-based apprentice youth ministers, and train four existing youth ministers. The program will also recruit a team to lead high quality youth worship gatherings across the diocese.

Read the entire article here.