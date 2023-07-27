World Council of Churches stands in hope with Korean peninsula during armistice 70th anniversary conference

[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches shared greetings, ideas and solidarity on July 27 with the International Conference on the 70th Anniversary of Armistice Agreement on the Korean Peninsula.

The conference was organized by the Korea Peace Appeal Campaign.

WCC general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay shared a message, noting that the WCC has accompanied the search for peace on the Korean Peninsula and for the peaceful reunification of the divided Korean people for almost 40 years.

