Archbishop of Canterbury’s message one year after the Lambeth Conference

[Lambeth Palace] To mark the one-year anniversary since the Lambeth Conference, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has shared a message to the Lambeth Conference community. An official conference report has also been published. The video is here.

The Lambeth Conference met in Canterbury July 26 – Aug. 8, 2002, 634 bishops attended, along with 464 spouses, to explore the conference theme “God’s Church for God’s World.”

Filmed at Lambeth Palace, Welby’s message shares some of his reflections from the event. Commenting on the Bible studies at the conference, the archbishop says: “One of the important themes of our Bible studies was hospitality. One Peter calls the church to offer hospitality to one another. To use whatever gifts we have received, to serve others, to serve with the strength God provides. As I’ve reflected on what happened last year, I’m struck by how much the Lambeth Conference was an opportunity to offer hospitality to one another in this way.”

The archbishop also expresses his hopes for Phase 3 of the Lambeth Conference journey, which will focus on sharing the Lambeth Calls with Anglicans around the world. Welby says: “Now, a year on our Lambeth Conference journey continues… Phase Three builds on this idea of offering hospitality as we share the Lambeth Calls widely with our church communities around the world. The Lambeth Calls were discussed by the bishops at the Lambeth Conference, and they relate to important themes of our time…They’re given to us as gifts to inspire us in sharing good news around the world of God’s powerful and transforming love in Jesus Christ. Our hope is that churches will take them forward in a way that is most relevant in their own settings. So one year on from the conference, my invitation is this: Add your voice to the Calls.”

The Phase 3 journey launched at Pentecost, starting with the Lambeth Call on Discipleship. In September, discussions will turn to look at the Environment and Sustainable Development. Through a series of webinars and Bible Study materials, participants can learn more about the Call, hear about the progress of the Communion Forest and how Anglicans can help make their voices heard on priorities on the table at this year’s COP28.

The Lambeth Calls are available online and are also listed in the official report for the conference, that has been published today. The book features reports, addresses and calls from the Lambeth Conference in 2022. The book has been published by SCM Press. A copy will be shared with every bishop that attended the conference and is also available for purchase online.

Find out more: