Church Commissioners for England announce advisory group on response to links to transatlantic slavery

[Church of England] The Church Commissioners for England on July 24 announced the members of the oversight group that will advise the board on how it establishes the new impact investment fund and grant funding program that is being set up in response to its research findings of historic links to transatlantic chattel slavery. Members were recruited through an open and transparent process, and they include impact investment specialists, academics and activists.

The Rt. Rev. David Urquhart, chair the sub-group of the Church Commissioners’ board that is focused on this work, said, “Transatlantic chattel slavery is an appalling evil, whose consequences still affect society today, and we have a responsibility to respond to our historic links. We take seriously our commitment to do that collaboratively, listening widely, with sensitivity and accountability.”

